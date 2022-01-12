GFP Proposes Lake Vermillion Boat Ramp Change

January 12, 2022

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks is proposing to include the boat ramp on the south east side of Lake Vermillion to be within Lake Vermillion Recreation Area.

This would require users of the boat ramp to have a valid park entrance license to utilize the ramp. The basis for this change is due to the level of development and investment that has been put into the boat ramp and associated parking lot nearing $500,000.00.