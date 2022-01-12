GFP Proposes Lake Vermillion Boat Ramp Change
January 12, 2022
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks is proposing to include the boat ramp on the south east side of Lake Vermillion to be within Lake Vermillion Recreation Area.
This would require users of the boat ramp to have a valid park entrance license to utilize the ramp. The basis for this change is due to the level of development and investment that has been put into the boat ramp and associated parking lot nearing $500,000.00.Park entrance fees are the primary source of funds for the maintenance of park facilities, and we depend on our users to pay for these on-going expenses. The dam, spillway, and tailrace areas would remain free access. Those wishing to comment on this proposal may do so at https://gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions/.
View All News