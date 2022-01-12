Route 65 Lane Restrictions Thursday, Friday in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 65 (Fifth Street/Mercer Road) in New Brighton Borough and Daugherty and North Sewickley townships, Beaver County, will occur Thursday and Friday, January 13-14 weather permitting.

Intermittent lane restrictions will occur on Route 65 between Fifth Avenue in New Brighton and Route 588 in North Sewickley from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews conduct pavement core drilling work. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #