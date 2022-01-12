Section of I-99 North Now Open in Centre County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that a section of I-99 north in Centre County has re-opened. Earlier today, a multi-vehicle crash closed the road in the area of mile marker 76 in Benner Township, between Innovation Park and Shiloh Road.

With the road reopened to traffic, PennDOT has lifted the Green detour, which used Route 322 West to Route 26 North before returning to I-99 north. PennDOT thanks area drivers for their patience during this closure. Please be cautious moving through the area. Traffic may be slowed as clean-up work continues.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

