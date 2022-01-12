Tree Trimming Underway in Juniata County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that work to trim and remove trees is underway on two different routes in Juniata County. This work will enhance motorist safety and extend the useful life of the roadway surface.

Locations for this work are Route 74 in Turbett Township, near the Perry County line and Route 2017 (Evandale Hill Road) in Greenwood Township, near the Route 235 intersection.

Work began today, January 12 and is expected to last for several weeks. Work will occur on weekends if necessary, and crews will be working Monday, January 17 during the MLK holiday.

Tree trimming and tree removal provide “daylighting” to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during the winter months. It also enhances sight distance at some locations and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road.

Motorists may encounter short delays as roadway flaggers enforce an alternating traffic pattern during this operation. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and stopped or slowed traffic.

All work will be done during daylight hours and is weather dependent. Patriot Tree Surgeons of Allentown, PA is the contractor for this job.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013

# # #