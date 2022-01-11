Senate Bill 1005 Printer's Number 1310
PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1310
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1005
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, STREET, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, J. WARD,
SCAVELLO, ROBINSON, COSTA, GEBHARD, BROOKS, DUSH, AUMENT,
YUDICHAK, BAKER, MASTRIANO AND STEFANO, JANUARY 11, 2022
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, JANUARY 11, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further
providing for license requirements.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2701 of Title 34 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 2701. License requirements.
* * *
(d) Exemption for members of the armed services and disabled
veterans.--The following apply:
(1) The commission shall issue a Military Event License
Exemption exempting eligible individuals under paragraph (2)
from the license and permit fee requirements under section
2709 (relating to license costs and fees) while participating
in an eligible activity for which the commission has issued a
Military Event License Exemption Permit under paragraph (3).
(2) The following individuals are eligible for a
