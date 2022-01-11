Senate Bill 1005 Printer's Number 1310

PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1310

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1005

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, STREET, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, J. WARD,

SCAVELLO, ROBINSON, COSTA, GEBHARD, BROOKS, DUSH, AUMENT,

YUDICHAK, BAKER, MASTRIANO AND STEFANO, JANUARY 11, 2022

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, JANUARY 11, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further

providing for license requirements.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2701 of Title 34 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 2701. License requirements.

* * *

(d) Exemption for members of the armed services and disabled

veterans.--The following apply:

(1) The commission shall issue a Military Event License

Exemption exempting eligible individuals under paragraph (2)

from the license and permit fee requirements under section

2709 (relating to license costs and fees) while participating

in an eligible activity for which the commission has issued a

Military Event License Exemption Permit under paragraph (3).

(2) The following individuals are eligible for a

