Time to curl up with a nice cup of tea, our much anticipated list has arrived. Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of hot new books to read in 2022.

Grab a warm up of java and snuggle by a warm fire... books from our hot new list of fiction, nonfiction and young adult novels add to your personal library in 2022.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following books on Explore Authors Magazine's list are available now via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere.

Louis Valenti's stunning photography book featuring nature and the seasons of the year is on sale now. Seasons of the Pine Bush is perfect for your photography collection or coffee table, we highly recommend. Spa City Publishing, 979-8985423617

The Seeing Eye Fish by R.B. Beans follows the depressed, neurotic, and hopelessly single Moira Lovegood, who goes on an impromptu road trip bringing along her only companion--her pet fish, in the hopes of escaping her painful past to find a brighter future. Beautiful, daring, and exciting. Readers will love R.B. Beans and this beautifully written, energetic, and witty novel. Moon Shot Books, 978-0578324111

In The Chronicles of Moretti by Samira Shirazi, siblings Victor and Emma will face a threat unlike anything they have ever seen. The Chronicles of Moretti is spell-binding young adult novel about a family endowed with special powers...special powers the children are unaware of until the family is confronted by a evil force that brings the family’s secret past to light. A fun and adventurous fantasy. We highly recommend. Valley West Publishing, 978-0578342559

If you loved the first two books in the Sam McKay series you will love the latest installment. Progeny, by KM Hardy is the third book in the Sam McKay series. This taut edge-of-your-seat crime thriller follows our protagonist on yet another gripping criminal investigation, marking a brilliant follow-up up to the first two books, SCOTS HONOR and The Redcap. We’re enthralled. Readers can now also enjoy SCOTS HONOR as an audiobook, available now on Audible at fine retailers everywhere. Progeny is on sale now Picaty Press, 978-1736734605

When the Gibson family moves to a small town to restart their lives, they encounter a scenario that becomes their worse nightmare in this haunting thriller. Neither Good Nor Evil by S.M. Robinson, is a heart-pounding and terrifying suspenseful crime thriller that will leave readers breathless. A great read. The Seaquel Publishing, 979-8985400106

In After the End: The Journey by R.J. Lynch - After the love of his life was taken from him and his home left in ruins Rob Doran goes in search of the man responsible. He is consumed by his need for revenge. During his search he begins to change. He sees the world that he had abandoned after the War. He sees the people that were left in the wake of it. Most importantly he begins to see the man he wants to be. This is book two, the follow-up to After the End: An Eye for an Eye. Two Hands Media, 978-1734532319

Mike Hain's philosophical book, Elephants on the Ceiling, will illuminate and captivate readers in search of a book about life and death. This book chronicles stories about near-death experiences. Intriguing. We highly recommend. Check it out, preorder now. ECMS Publishing, ISBN 978-1-7365591-1-6

Renowned sportswriter and 2020 International Boxing Hall-of-Famer Bernard Fernandez covers 35 years of boxing in forthcoming book, Championship Rounds Vol. II, an outstanding and insightful follow-up to Championship Rounds Vol. I, released by the esteemed sports journalist and boxing historian in 2020. RKMA Publishing, 978-0578687308 We couldn't stop reading this book!

Marco Collina's beautiful story, the Maple Seed Helicopter chronicles the journey of an orphan from Italy to America during WWII in this heartwarming and nostalgic literary tale. A beautiful and inspiring story that will take readers to the Italian countryside circa 1940s. An enjoyable book. MAC PRESS, ISBN 978-0-578-65194-1

HIGHLIGHT: As the Sparrows Fly by B.L Blocher is a psychological thriller about sibling rivalry and revenge that will leave readers absolutely enthralled. This book has plenty of twists and turns to keep readers in suspense and yearning for more. The Emerald City Press, ISBN 978-1-7374610-1-2

Duke Stories: Vacation Lake by Jennifer Neven is a heartwarming and fun tale sure to delight children. A wonderful tale for a bedtime story. Families will also love Jennifer Nevin's hilarious take on family in, My Grandma says the F-Word. We love it. | Shine Bright Books, ISBN: 978-1-7375130-1-8 and ISBN 978-1-7375130-0-1 (Grandma)

Black Hands by Sandy Freitas is a wonderful children's book about the value of hard work and rewards in this adorable and beautifully illustrated true-life-story children's book about a family-owned walnut farm. We love this story. Write on Books, ISBN 979-8-9850685-0-4

Don't Forget by Robert Karmon is an engrossing and smart literary novel about a man at a turning point in his life. He embarks on a journey of self-discovery in this 1960s period piece, after taking on a ghostwriting job for a morally questionable man. A worthy and interesting read. We're intrigued. ISBN, 979-8497532203

Explore the EC Walsh’s witty musings and clever insights on society, politics, and life in this smart, intriguing series of essays, poems and humor in Natural Light: A Coffee Table Book. A great conversation piece and a wonderful addition to your coffee table. ISBN 978-0-578-30950-7, Dignam Press

Prolific songwriter and accomplished writer, Edward Kenny releases his new book, “Bluebird Songs VOL II“, the follow up to Bluebird Songs and “Lonesome Man on a Hermit’s Hill: A Verse Play.” Kenny has written over a thousand song lyrics and eight musicals since entering the Broadway scene in 1982. Bluebird Publishing, 978-578806457

COMING SOON:

Eva, by Boyd C. Hipp, III - The adventurous 1970s high-sea follow-up to Hipp's Mahalo Memories is COMING SOON to fine retailers everywhere, January 2022. If you loved the first book, check your favorite bookseller this month for EVA. Mahalo Books, 978-0578356006

Karsynn Icard's inspirational novel, "I'm Fine. How are you? Feelings Inside Never Expressed" will guide readers through self-doubt and past trauma into "...gracing ourselves the freedom and experience to speak our truths." Icard's book is on time for the New Year's resolutions and goals readers not only need, but plan to keep. Humanity First Publishing, 978-0578340142