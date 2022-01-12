Governor Lee Names Tennessee Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals Appointees

Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Sarah K. Campbell to the Tennessee Supreme Court and Judge John W. Campbell, Sr. to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, Western Division.

“Sarah is a highly accomplished attorney and brings valuable experience from the federal level, including the U.S. Supreme Court,” said Governor Lee. “Her commitment to an originalist interpretation of the state and federal constitutions will serve Tennesseans well. She is well-suited for the state’s highest court and I am proud to appoint her to this position.”

Sarah K. Campbell serves as Tennessee’s Associate Solicitor General and Special Assistant to the Attorney General. In that role, she has represented Tennessee before the Tennessee Supreme Court, the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Courts of Appeals. She previously worked for Williams and Connolly LLP in Washington, D.C. Campbell earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee and both a master’s degree in public policy and J.D. at Duke University. She clerked for Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr. of the U.S. Supreme Court and Judge William H. Pryor, Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Ms. Campbell will fill a vacancy created by the passing of Justice Cornelia A. Clark.

“John’s extensive background in criminal cases both as an attorney and judge have prepared him to serve Tennesseans on the Court of Criminal Appeals,” said Governor Lee. “I appreciate his expertise and am grateful for his willingness to serve.”

Judge John W. Campbell, Sr. is a criminal court judge for the 30th Judicial District, which covers Shelby County. He formerly served as an Assistant District Attorney General in the 30th Judicial District for 27 years. Campbell earned both a bachelor’s degree and J.D. at the University of Memphis. Judge Campbell will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Alan E. Glenn.

Each of these judicial appointments is subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.