Applications for spring black bear controlled hunts open Jan. 15

Hunters looking to apply for 2022 spring's controlled hunts for black bear can apply from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15. Information on the spring 2022 controlled black bear hunt can be found in the Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules book.

Hunters must have a 2022 hunting license in order to apply for controlled hunts, and there are several ways to apply:

Licensed Vendors: Taken electronically at any Fish and Game office or license vendor.

Online: Hunters can apply on the Fish and Game website . There is an internet service charge of 3 percent of the transaction in addition to the nonrefundable application fee ($6.25 per person).

Telephone: Applications can be placed over the phone by calling 1(800)554-8685. The charge for processing telephone applications is three percent of the transaction plus $6.50. This is in addition to the nonrefundable application fee ($6.25 per person).

Do not mail in applications. They will not be accepted.

Controlled hunts are hunts with a limited number of tags allocated by a random drawing, unlike a general season hunt, which allows hunters to purchase tags over the counter. Controlled hunts are often desirable because of location and timing, and success rates are usually higher than general season hunts.

Junior hunters must be between the ages of 10 and 17 to participate in any bear controlled hunt, but a 9-year-old may buy a junior license to apply, provided the hunter is 10 years old at the time of the hunt for which they are applying.

Controlled hunt applications for spring 2022 black bear close on Feb. 15. Successful spring black bear applicants will be notified no later than March 10. Any leftover tags for spring bear controlled hunts go on sale April 1.