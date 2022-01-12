Independant Candidate for Texas Governor to Join 2022 MLK Virtual Social Justice & Reentry Forum

Deirdre Gilbert Running for Texas Governor

Deirdre Gilbert Running for Texas Governor

I will continue to fight for those less fortunate, for those who can't speak for themselves, for civil and social justice issues.”
— Deirdre Gilbert, Running for Texas Governor
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent candidate for Texas governor Deirdre Gilbert is joining a virtual panel discussion about mass incarceration during Martin Luther King, Jr. Week of Celebration.

Criminal justice reform activist Dr. Belay Reddick encourages Dallasites to uphold the tradition of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy. This year, the City of Dallas and Dr. Reddick’s Change is Possible Tour have partnered to host a safe and socially distanced event due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the virtual Social Justice & Reentry Forum will take place online from 10 a.m. to Noon.

Other panelists include Judge Amber Givens, Judge Julia Hayes, Judge Cheryl Williams, Antong Lucky, Mar Butler, Richard Miles, John Purcell, Jesuorobo Enobakhare, Shinita Reddick, and Dione Sims.

The 2022 theme is 40 Years Strong: A Look Towards the Future. The public can register to view the virtual experience on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. online at 2022mlkweek.vfairs.com.

For more information, please email Dr. Belay Reddick, the event coordinator at iamdrbelayreddick@gmail.com.

Angel Tuccy
Vedette Global
+1 720-257-9263
email us here

You just read:

Independant Candidate for Texas Governor to Join 2022 MLK Virtual Social Justice & Reentry Forum

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Angel Tuccy
Vedette Global
+1 720-257-9263
Company/Organization
Vedette Global

Orlando, Florida, 32819
United States
+1 720-257-9263
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

When was the last time you put out a news announcement for your book, business or brand? Have you hit a milestone? Published a book? Received an award? Let's alert the press! A press release is a core document to feature your story to journalists and media professionals. Media Specialist, Angel Tuccy, walks you through the steps to creating a professional press release, how to create major network distribution, and create more visibility for your brand, business, nonprofit or story. Broadcasters need you. Journalists are looking for stories every day, and they find them in your press releases. You keep creating the news, and we'll share it.

Got News? Alert the Press!

More From This Author
Independant Candidate for Texas Governor to Join 2022 MLK Virtual Social Justice & Reentry Forum
Running for Governor of Texas, Deirdre Gilbert Abandons the Party, But Not the People
Best Selling Duo, Neuroscientist Dr. Jeffrey Fannin and Spiritual Teacher Sherry Gideons, Team Up for New Show
View All Stories From This Author