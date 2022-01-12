Independant Candidate for Texas Governor to Join 2022 MLK Virtual Social Justice & Reentry Forum
I will continue to fight for those less fortunate, for those who can't speak for themselves, for civil and social justice issues.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent candidate for Texas governor Deirdre Gilbert is joining a virtual panel discussion about mass incarceration during Martin Luther King, Jr. Week of Celebration.
— Deirdre Gilbert, Running for Texas Governor
Criminal justice reform activist Dr. Belay Reddick encourages Dallasites to uphold the tradition of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy. This year, the City of Dallas and Dr. Reddick’s Change is Possible Tour have partnered to host a safe and socially distanced event due to COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the virtual Social Justice & Reentry Forum will take place online from 10 a.m. to Noon.
Other panelists include Judge Amber Givens, Judge Julia Hayes, Judge Cheryl Williams, Antong Lucky, Mar Butler, Richard Miles, John Purcell, Jesuorobo Enobakhare, Shinita Reddick, and Dione Sims.
The 2022 theme is 40 Years Strong: A Look Towards the Future. The public can register to view the virtual experience on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. online at 2022mlkweek.vfairs.com.
For more information, please email Dr. Belay Reddick, the event coordinator at iamdrbelayreddick@gmail.com.
Angel Tuccy
Vedette Global
+1 720-257-9263
email us here