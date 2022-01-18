A2 Global Electronics Achieves ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation and AS6171 Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- A2 Global Electronics + Solutions (A2), a global leader in electronic component distribution and supply chain services, has successfully achieved accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and certification to SAE’s Aerospace Standard (AS) 6171 awarded by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB).
ISO/IEC 17025:2017 verifies the general requirements for the technical competency of testing and the consistency with producing valid results within laboratories. AS6171 standardizes the inspection and test procedures, workmanship criteria, and minimum training and certification requirements to detect counterfeit electrical, electronic, and electromechanical parts. AS6171 ensures consistency across the supply chain for test techniques and requirements based on assessed risk associated with the application, component, supplier, and other relevant risk factors.
“Quality assurance has always been a priority for A2, and now with an unprecedented surge of counterfeit components amid a global shortage, it’s more important than ever for A2 to be a trusted supplier,” said Chad Spikes, senior quality director of A2 Global Electronics. “The ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation and AS6171 certification ensures consistency across the A2 supply chain and gives our customers peace of mind that parts sourced through A2’s global network of partners are legitimate and of high quality. We’re thrilled to continue providing the best possible solutions to our customers.”
A2 has received several quality certifications prior, including AS9120, AS6081, and ISO 9001, all of which ensure control, traceability, and efficacy of components.
Leveraging a proprietary model of data analytics, A2 assists with supply chain management and electronic components sourcing. Its solutions include shortage mitigation, excess inventory management, obsolescence management, global sourcing, and cost reduction services.
Visit a2globalelectronics.com to learn more.
ABOUT A2 GLOBAL ELECTRONICS
With over four decades of experience, A2 Global Electronics is a trusted global distributor of electronic components and supply chain solutions with operations throughout North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia. Leveraging its extensive international supply network and industry-leading quality assurance and controls, A2 Global quickly and efficiently sources electronic components for customers in a wide variety of industries including defense, aerospace, automotive, consumer, and more.
Christy Reiss
ISO/IEC 17025:2017 verifies the general requirements for the technical competency of testing and the consistency with producing valid results within laboratories. AS6171 standardizes the inspection and test procedures, workmanship criteria, and minimum training and certification requirements to detect counterfeit electrical, electronic, and electromechanical parts. AS6171 ensures consistency across the supply chain for test techniques and requirements based on assessed risk associated with the application, component, supplier, and other relevant risk factors.
“Quality assurance has always been a priority for A2, and now with an unprecedented surge of counterfeit components amid a global shortage, it’s more important than ever for A2 to be a trusted supplier,” said Chad Spikes, senior quality director of A2 Global Electronics. “The ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation and AS6171 certification ensures consistency across the A2 supply chain and gives our customers peace of mind that parts sourced through A2’s global network of partners are legitimate and of high quality. We’re thrilled to continue providing the best possible solutions to our customers.”
A2 has received several quality certifications prior, including AS9120, AS6081, and ISO 9001, all of which ensure control, traceability, and efficacy of components.
Leveraging a proprietary model of data analytics, A2 assists with supply chain management and electronic components sourcing. Its solutions include shortage mitigation, excess inventory management, obsolescence management, global sourcing, and cost reduction services.
Visit a2globalelectronics.com to learn more.
ABOUT A2 GLOBAL ELECTRONICS
With over four decades of experience, A2 Global Electronics is a trusted global distributor of electronic components and supply chain solutions with operations throughout North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia. Leveraging its extensive international supply network and industry-leading quality assurance and controls, A2 Global quickly and efficiently sources electronic components for customers in a wide variety of industries including defense, aerospace, automotive, consumer, and more.
Christy Reiss
Matter Communications
a2globalpr@matternow.com