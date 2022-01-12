NYF’s Advertising Awards Debuts The Future Now Category Group; David Justus is the Future Now Executiive Jury President
Sasco Digital Assets Signs on as SponsorNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® debuts for 2022 “The Future Now”, a new category group launched to shine the spotlight on creative work that uses technology to provide an innovative approach that leads to a more engaged consumer experience.
New categories within this future reaching group include Generative Creative, Altered Reality, Decentralized Tech, Best Innovation, and Crypto Product & Service Advertising. To view the complete category roster visit: https://www.nyfadvertising.com/Competition/Categories.
“The pandemic accelerated a deep dive, mainstream awareness into the world of “bits” opening up new “real estate” for culture and business to capture or be captured by. This category group is for interesting, meaningful bespoke use of technology that drives superior consumer experience on behalf of the brand,” said Scott Rose, Executive Director, New York Festivals Advertising Awards.
As Executive Jury President of this newly unveiled category group, David Justice, Director of Technology and Business Development for AKQA will lead “The Future Now” Executive Jury. Together, David and the esteemed jury panel dedicated to innovation and creativity will collectively and passionately review the game-changing entries within this future-driven category group.
“I am excited and honored to be the Jury President for the Future Now category – it amazes me how quickly technology changes how we behave and interact – and I am thrilled to be able to help recognize those creatives and technologies who are blazing the path on creating the future now.”—David Justus, Director of Technology and Business Development, AKQA
David Justus brings years of industry expertise to “The Future Now” Executive Jury, his industry reputation as an award-winning technologist with a focus on the intersection of art, engineering and business provides an eye to the future and experience within this new arena of disruptive work.
As Executive Director of Technology for North America, David is responsible for ensuring AKQA delivers the best technology experiences, and solutions possible to its clients including Mayo Clinic, HSS, Nike, Verizon, American Express, IBM and other prominent brands. Prior to joining AKQA, David was a founding partner of the innovation consultancy and studio Crossbeat NY where he built complex technical systems and developed digital campaigns for such clients as United Nations, Getty, DirectTV, Comcast and Spotify.
Sasco Digital Assets is the esteemed sponsor for “The Future Now” category group. Respected within the industry for empowering brands in this new era of digital ownership, Sasco’s deep knowledge of blockchain technology and reputation for providing hands-on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency consulting and education solutions, make them the perfect partner to celebrate the ground-breaking work emerging within the advertising sphere.
“All of us at New York Festivals Advertising Awards are thrilled that a highly regarded consultancy the caliber of Sasco will sponsor this newly minted category introduced for the head spinning adoption, education, and innovation being done in this new digital frontier,” said Rose.
“We’re proud to sponsor “The Future Now” category to honor work on the cutting edge of the exciting new frontier which is web3. In this new space, creative brands are well positioned to strengthen their connection with loyal customers and fans by utilizing digital assets like NFTs. Through our partnership with NYFA and the educational content we’re producing, Sasco is excited to help brands bring the future now.”—Omar Sabek, Founder and CEO, Sasco Digital Assets
David Sable, host of NYF’s Creativity from the Other Side recently interviewed “The Future Now” Executive Jury President David Justus, Executive Director of Technology at AKQA, view this exciting new episode: HERE. To view the Creativity from the Other Side interview with Sasco’s CEO and Founder, Omar Sabek, visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/creativity-from-the-other-side-?p.
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and are judged by more than 400 members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work. The 2022 Executive Jury and Grand Jury panel selection process is in progress.
The deadline to enter the 2022 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 1st, 2022. For more information on categories, rules, and regulations or to review the 2022 entry guide and enter your work visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/new22.
Creativity From The Other Side w/David Sable - Featuring: David Justus (President of The Future Now Executive Jury)