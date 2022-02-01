Aspire Expands Managed Security Services Portfolio With Awareness Training

Aspire Technology Partners

Inks partnership with KnowBe4

Many of today’s security breaches are based on user actions that enable unauthorized access to your network. This compromises your business systems and can expose your valuable data.” — John C. Harris, President & CEO of Aspire

EATONTOWN, NJ, US, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners, a professional technology solutions and services company specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services, announces a partnership with KnowBe4, provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform.

Cybercrimes resulting from social engineering and phishing attacks continue to increase in frequency and sophistication. Employees represent the weakest link in any IT security strategy. It’s more important than ever to prepare your users to recognize and neutralize social engineering attacks to manage risk effectively.

KnowBe4's security awareness training platform integrates baseline testing using simulated attacks, engaging interactive web-based training, and continuous assessment through simulated phishing attacks to help manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

“Many of today’s security breaches are based on user actions that enable unauthorized access to your network. This compromises your business systems and can expose your valuable data. It can result in a ransomware attack preventing you from continuing normal operations”, said John C. Harris, President & CEO of Aspire. “Aspire and KnowBe4 gives you the best combination of awareness training and simulated phishing attacks coupled with Aspire Managed Detection and Response (MDR) to protect your business operations from bad actors.”

“This is a very exciting partnership for KnowBe4, and we look forward to working with Aspire to deliver our security awareness training and simulated phishing platform to even more organizations across the United States,” said Tony Jennings, SVP of international and global channel sales, KnowBe4. “This provides us with endless new opportunities to help organizations better manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. This is only the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship that will have positive channel opportunities for both organizations.”

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 44,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist, and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense. For more information, visit www.knowbe4.com.

About Aspire

Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions to drive the organization forward. Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital infrastructure, world-class design, and implementation expertise, and managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state and mid-Atlantic with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; and Albany and White Plains, NY. For more information, visit www.aspiretransforms.com.

###

Media Contacts

KnowBe4

pr@knowbe4.com