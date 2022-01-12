Burgum directs flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff Thursday, Jan. 13, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada on the day of his interment.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden after Reid passed away Dec. 28 at the age of 82.