TCEQ approves fines totaling $520,401

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $439,725 against 26 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: six air quality, two multimedia, four municipal wastewater discharge, three public water system, four petroleum storage tank, one municipal solid waste, and one utility certification.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one petroleum storage tank, one municipal water discharge, two municipal solid waste, and one multimedia.

In addition, on Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, 2021, and Jan. 11, 2022, the executive director approved penalties totaling $80,676 against 25 entities.

In addition, on Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, 2021, and Jan. 11, 2022, the executive director approved penalties totaling $80,676 against 25 entities.