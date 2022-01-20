Female-Led NFT Project Crazy Ass Bull Launches New Movie Character Humor To The NFT Space
The Next Big NFT Collection For 2022
I am honored to have our NFT launch and the NFT community have shown me much support and loyalty for the Bull Club. I hope to inspire future artists to peruse their creativity in this niche.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crazy Ass Bull today announced that they have launched their first NFT collection on Opensea and Rarible entitled "Crazy Ass Bull". The collection brings together a mix of bull cartoon characters inspired by movies and people, aiming to bring something fresh and exciting to the NFT space.
— Monika Jensen
The Project is delivering a movie character themed NFT collection from IT, Squid Games and The Matrix, as examples. Collecting a character from a holders most favored movies will be tempting for most movie buffs. A Club on their website CrazyAssBull.com has also launched for their fan base where holders can have the opportunity to request their favorite characters. Any collector or fan can acquire, trade, and resell these NFTs through the platforms and purchases are made through the Ethereum blockchain. A portion of the proceeds will support young, emerging artists in the crypto space.
Crazy Ass Bull is comprised of 6000 unique generative art pieces, featuring 300+ hand drawn traits which will be available in the final completion of the project. NFT drops will begin Jan 20, 2022 and will contain only 1 of 1 NFT’s. The artistic talents and creator behind this project is female artist Monika Jensen.
She is already an established artist in the art community with her own company Monika Jensen Productions. She was featured as the exclusive artist at The Oscar in Los Angeles and shows her works in several art galleries around the world. She is the founder of a new style of textured artwork called " Stereographic Dimension". Throughout her career, Monika has had the pleasure and distinction of working with iconic celebrities in the film and music industry. Expanding her love for all types of art, she created Crazy Ass Bull and is also minting her own NFT brand called MJHottie.
Crazy Ass Bull was founded in 2021 by female artist Monika Jensen. Bull character inspirations such as IT, Squid Games, The Matrix, Star Wars, for example bring a unique humor to the digital industry. This fresh perspective combining the NFT niche and film together has made this Bull Club quite popular for 2022 NFT collectors.
