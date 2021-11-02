The Organic Leaf is leading the CBD industry now accepting payment in cryptocurrency
Premium Hemp Products
We believe cryptocurrencies will be a game changer for future CBD purchasing online”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organic Leaf is the world’s most forward-thinking group to accept payment in cryptocurrency for CBD products. Nine different forms of cryptocurrency are honored at present, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dash Coin, Litecoin, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, 1inch & Polygon MATIC. Digital currency is accepted for purchases online on the brand’s e-commerce platform TheOrganicLeaf.com
The Organic Leaf is one of the fastest growing companies for hemp-derived CBD products to the United States. All of their CBD products are made entirely of USDA Certified Organic ingredients.using the highest quality industrial hemp with their focus on detailed, refined product offerings. The broad-spectrum oil contains no traces of THC. It is manufactured by a distillation process, which eliminates both THC and other impurities, including fatty acids, waxes and chlorophyll. Their top selling CBD products include: broad spectrum CBD oil tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topical relief creams, CBD daily softgels and pet CBD in both treats and oil tinctures. Value packs are available for discount pricing.
The company is setting a new standard in the hemp industry, focusing on providing an easier way for customers to shop for CBD online. The Organic Leaf expects to see a strong response from consumers and see sales increase dramatically in the upcoming months. The Organic Leaf is committed to providing their customers with the highest level of service and quality of premium CBD products available in the market. The Organic Leaf is once again ahead of the curve, embracing the domain of digital currencies, in keeping with its long-standing dedication to the digital world.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. The Organic Leaf assumes no responsibility for the improper use of and self-diagnosis and/or treatment using these products. Our products should not be confused with prescription medicine and they should not be used as a substitute for medically supervised therapy. If you suspect you suffer from clinical deficiencies, consult a licensed, qualified medical doctor.
Monika jensen
The Organic Leaf
The Organic Leaf - Premium CBD Broad Spectrum Hemp Products