Oregon Sunshine Committee 2022 Public Notice

The next meeting of the Oregon Sunshine Committee will take place on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 1:30. The meeting will be conducted virtually via Webex and instructions for joining the meeting will be furnished once available. Meeting materials will also be posted to the Committee’s website once available.

Agenda:

1. Administrative business – Any update on filling empty seats on Sunshine Committee – Discussion & potential vote on Sunshine Committee report to legislature (please distribute to committee members)

2. Updates from subcommittees – Legislation review subcommittee update on new exemptions created from 2021 legislative session

3. Trade Secrets Discussion – Lydia Loren (Professor of Law, Lewis & Clark Law School) – intellectual property law presentation – Oregon case law re: trade secret/public records – Mike Rogoway (Reporter, The Oregonian) – requestor perspective on trade secret public records exemptions – Discussion & potential delegation to subcommittee

4. Future business – revisit family law exemptions discussed at previous meetings.

Written comments to the Oregon Sunshine Committee about its work and requests for accommodation can be sent to SunshineCommittee@doj.state.or.us.

