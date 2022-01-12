2022-01-12 11:19:20.933 $50,000 Powerball Double Play Prize Won in St. Peters on New Year's Day

2022-01-12 11:19:20.933

A Missouri Lottery player started the New Year with a $50,000 Powerball prize, thanks to adding Double Play to her ticket for the Jan.1 drawing. Double Play is a game feature added in August that allows Powerball players to play their numbers again in a second drawing for an additional $1 per play.

In this case, the player’s numbers matched four of five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number drawn in the Double Play drawing.

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 3847 McClay Road, in St. Peters.

The winner said she didn’t check her numbers until the day after the drawing and quickly told her husband, who was sitting next to her, about the win.

“He was shocked,” she explained. “He couldn’t believe it either!”

The winning Double Play numbers for the Jan. 1 drawing were 4, 6, 7, 10 and 30 with a Powerball number of 9.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players in St. Charles County won more than $68.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $6 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $18.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.