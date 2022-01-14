STRIVE Elects New Board Members Antoinette (Tonie) Leatherberry and Phil Salinger

STRIVE Antoinette ("Tonie") Leatherberry Phil Salinger

Board expansion to support national growth plans

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harlem-based STRIVE, a leading national workforce development nonprofit for individuals who face the biggest obstacles to employment, announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. The addition of Amplify Advisors, LLC Chief Executive Officer Antoinette (Tonie) Leatherberry, and Bridgewater Associates’ Global Currency Market Lead Phil Salinger brings to 19 the total number of board members at STRIVE, governing the organization nationally in 12 cities through operated sites in New York City and Atlanta and partner organizations in 10 cities.

--------------------------------------

Following an early career as a mechanical engineer in the technology sector, Ms. Leatherberry became a management consultant in the 1990s before serving as one of Deloitte’s most sought-after global experts in information technology strategy and implementation, data analytics, IT due diligence, and post-merger integration. Her global client work included multiple long-term global IT transformation and implementation assignments in Europe and Asia.

Now retired as Managing Principal of Deloitte’s $300M northeast regional data analytics practice where she led a team of more than 2,000 professionals, Ms. Leatherberry is the CEO of Amplify Advisors, LLC, a firm she founded following three decades with Deloitte where she held leadership roles of increasing responsibility. She advised Fortune 100 companies and served as a strategic advisor to CEOs and C-suite executives for three of the five largest US companies. Her client portfolio generates annual revenues of over $250M, which she grew from $30M over five years. In addition, Tonie advises companies on information technology, governance, brand, reputational risk management, strategic disruption, and resilience.

Ms. Leatherberry served as a member of the Deloitte Consulting board of directors and three of Deloitte’s most important governing committees, including the Nominating, CEO succession, and senior leader compensation committees. She is a long-time director and current chair of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent association for Black leaders. In addition, Ms. Leatherberry serves on the Widener University Board of Trustees (where she chairs the Trusteeship committee), the Boston University Board of Overseers, and its Engineering Advisory Board.

Ms. Leatherberry has an MBA in Operations from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science/Mechanical Engineering from Boston University. An advocate of lifelong learning, she is pursuing a doctorate in higher education at Widener University.

--------------------------------------

As Global Currency Markets Lead at Bridgewater Associates, Mr. Salinger is responsible for overseeing the firm’s FX portfolio across all major global currencies in developed and emerging markets. In addition, as a participant on Bridgewater’s Investment Committee, he is responsible for developing, prioritizing, and directing research initiatives to inform Bridgewater’s investing views, specific to understanding currency markets.

Mr. Salinger’s work also includes devising and directing the development of new trading strategies. He is a regular contributor to the Bridgewater Daily Observations, the firm’s premier daily research publication widely read by policymakers, heads of state, and decision-makers for the world’s largest pools of capital. Mr. Salinger also serves as a partner and advisor to Bridgewater’s institutional clients on currency management. In addition, Mr. Salinger is a Corporate Leader at the Council on Foreign Relations. He joined Bridgewater—the world’s largest hedge fund—after graduating summa cum laude with a degree in economics from Dartmouth College.

The board appointments are effective immediately.

About STRIVE

STRIVE (www.strive.org) is a national leading workforce development solution for populations who face the biggest obstacles to employment. STRIVE’s proven model propels students into careers that lead to upward mobility and access to the promise of the American Dream. Headquartered in East Harlem, NY, and since its founding in 1984, STRIVE has helped more than 80,000 graduates prepare for career success through employment programs geared toward low-income adults, young adults, and those with involvement in the justice system.