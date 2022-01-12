China’s MIS Spinal Implant Market Exhibiting Double-digit Growth by 2028

Despite market growth, one major market limiter surrounds the provincial and federal volume-based purchasing (VBP) tender, and thus the total market will experience headwinds from the VBP.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on China’s minimally invasive spinal implant market. Overall, China’s minimally invasive spinal implant market, previously valued at $470.4 million in 2021, is expected to increase over the forecast period at an impressive CAGR of 16.8% to exceed $1.4 billion by 2028. iData forecasts demographic factors, increased surgical time efficiency, and MIS surgery are all factoring into the significant growth projected for 2028.

According to one of iData's Chinese Market Report for Minimally Invasive Spinal Implants, findings, approximately 17.4% of the population was over 60 years of age in 2020, and this is expected to grow to 24.8% by 2030. The growth of this population is expected to stimulate growth in both fusion and non-fusion spinal implant markets. This report includes procedural volume, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis on China’s Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market includes minimally invasive spinal (MIS) interbody devices, MIS pedicle screws, spinous process fixation, SI joint fusion, spine endoscopes, spine endoscope and MIS surgical instrumentation. In 2021, the largest segment by market value in the Chinese MIS implant market was the spine endoscope segment. This segment’s value is due to the high cost of the endoscopes and the instrumentation required for surgical procedures.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Richard Wolf, Karl Storz, and Medtronic lead China’s market for minimally invasive spinal implants, with DePuy Synthes, and Kailiatai Medical further acting as notable market competitors. There are a multitude of other competitors analyzed within this report which have one or more products offered in this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

