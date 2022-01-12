Fintel’s Unusual Options Flow Provides Advanced Analytics for Improving Trading Profits
Flow Examines Stock Options Data So Traders Can Identify Directional Trading SignalsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a leading global provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, now provides advanced analytics that examines unusual stock options data so traders can identify directional trading signals in order to improve profits and predict future stock performance.
Through Fintel’s Unusual Options Flow, it is possible to track high-level options statistics and real-time trades that allow traders to follow directional signals, giving them capabilities to predict future stock performance and growth. The flow tracks Unusual Options Activity through several indicators:
* Significant changes in volume, or the number of contracts traded over time, compared to historical averages and options contracts traded at a higher volume than the daily average.
* Significant changes in implied volatility, or how much the stock price will fluctuate in time.
* Real-time options flow uncovering large or dark trades uncovering smart money moves as they happen.
In addition to these indicators, the Unusual Options Flow tracks data that signals contract trading with expiration in the distant future, indicative of more opportunities for the stock to reach its strike price and grow its time value. In this scenario, buyers and sellers benefit from a greater profit margin given the expectation of change in the value.
“Options traders are considered some of the smartest money in the markets, and unusual options activity and flow can often predict market moves, so providing this information and tools to our subscribers is another way we are helping them make better trading decisions and more profitable trades,” said Wilton Risenhoover, CEO and founder of Fintel.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials.Fintel currently tracks over 9500 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings (including SEC, LSE, ASX, and SGX). Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
