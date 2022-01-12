Search Solution Elite provides a Team of Senior Compensation Consultants to Zendesk
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zendesk has selected Search Solution Elite to deliver a team of Senior Compensation Consultants to assist in their global job architecture transformation. Zendesk elected to partner with Search Solution Elite due to their extensive network of Compensation professionals and their 20 years of success placing top talent in the Human Resources field.
EXECUTIVE PARTNERSHIP:
Search Solution Elite recruited and placed over 200 Total Rewards and Compensation professionals in 2021. Since 2002, their team of executive recruiters have placed thousands of elite professionals and holds one of the largest networks of Human Resources, Compensation and Total Rewards talent in the nation.
ABOUT ZENDESK:
Zendesk powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephone, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. The company employs more than 4,000 people across the world.
SEARCH SOLUTION ELITE:
Search Solution Elite is the search firm of choice for the nation’s top leaders and executives. For decades, SSE has worked with the most prestigious brands to locate and place accomplished talent throughout various sectors. With a team of expertly trained headhunters, focused divisions, and an overflowing network, clients are provided with unparalleled service and delivered only the best candidates for their organization.
For more information on the services provided by Search Solution Elite, or to begin an executive search of your own, visit the Search Solution Elite website.
