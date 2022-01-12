Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,278 in the last 365 days.

NDCS staff member arrested

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-05)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov  

January 11, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Sarah Nelson Torsiello (45), an assistant warden at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC), was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol today for unauthorized communication with a prisoner (Neb. Rev. Stat. §83-417) and sexual abuse of an inmate (Neb. Rev. Stat. §28-322.01). Both are felony offenses.

Torsiello has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) since August 8, 2003. She has held multiple positions at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) and the RTC (formerly the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center and the Lincoln Correctional Center). Following her arrest, Torsiello was booked into the Lancaster County jail. She resigned her position with NDCS.

“It is extremely disappointing that someone in this position now faces felony charges. These are serious offenses,” said NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes. “Inappropriate behavior involving a member of the inmate population will not be tolerated in NDCS.” 

###

You just read:

NDCS staff member arrested

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.