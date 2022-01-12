THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS, an equal opportunity employer, announces recruitment for a Veterans Claims Auditor.

Knowledge and Experience:

A Veterans Claims Auditor is a person, qualified through education, training, and/or work experience to perform the review, evaluation, rejection, and/or submission of claims for benefits from Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) field offices to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA). This task involves the review of all submissions, the identification of critical errors, and the initiation of corrective actions by the submitting field office or by the reviewer themselves. This task requires thorough knowledge of the USDVA claim process and the requirements for supporting evidentiary details and documentation.

Mandatory eligibility requirements:

Must have been honorably discharged and served at least 60 days on active duty in the armed forces of the United States.

and served at least 60 days on active duty in the armed forces of the United States. Bachelors Degree or four years of equivalent work experience.

Office management experience.

Proficient in MS Windows 10 and Office 365 Suite.

Must be able to successfully complete a National Agency Check with Inquiries (NAC-I) and fingerprints to obtain a required Personal Identity Verification (PIV) card issued by the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This condition of employment may not be waived. Failure to obtain a PIV card will result in immediate termination of employment.

Applications must be submitted no later than February 11, 2022.

ATTENTION APPLICANTS – If you are not a veteran who served at least 60 days on active duty in the armed forces of the United States you cannot be considered for this position. Applicants must provide a copy of their DD Form 214 for every period of active service which shows character of service and duration of service.

Note – Moving expenses are at the applicants personal expense.