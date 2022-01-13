DRAGONFORCE QUICK RESPONSE ORGANIZES CHAOS IN SECONDS
DragonForce Quick Response expedites the assignment process for first responders or volunteers from any organization by using standard QR Codes and smartphones
DragonForce Quick Response eliminates deployment friction and turns any smartphone into an effective member of the response team in seconds, equipping them with secure, powerful collaboration tools.”BLUE BELL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transform the chaos of a large-scale incident into an orderly, structured response in seconds with DragonForce Quick Response. The new DragonForce Quick Response feature expedites the onboarding process through the distribution of standard QR-code cards. First responders or volunteers from any organization simply scan the QR-code with their Android or IOS device to download and install the DragonForce app and enter their auto-login credentials. In seconds they are added to the secure DragonForce team collaboration environment with access to a complete set of command and control tools that includes: personnel tracking, text messaging and file sharing, digital forms, tactical whiteboarding, streaming video and Push-to-Talk (PTT) audio.
— James Sim - DragonForce CEO
“We are very excited about DragonForce Quick Response” remarked Drakontas CEO James Sim “The best technology in the world is useless, unless you can deploy it quickly and easily to the people who need it in a crisis situation. DragonForce Quick Response eliminates deployment friction and turns anyone with a smartphone into an effective member of the response team in seconds, equipping them with secure, powerful, and easy to use communication and collaboration tools.”
DragonForce Quick Response solves the interoperability challenge of getting responders from disparate agencies to eliminate the silos of data and communications while sharing a true common operating picture platform quickly, easily and securely. Contact Drakontas to schedule a live, interactive demo of this new capability for your organization. Request A Demo.
About Drakontas
Drakontas is a leading provider of command and control, incident management solutions to the domestic and international public safety community. Its DragonForce team collaboration platform delivers a tightly integrated set of powerful, yet easy to use tools on standard smartphones and web browsers. DragonForce’s personnel tracking, tactical whiteboarding, digital forms, secure messaging, and file sharing empower first responders to make faster, safer, and more effective decisions and actions during day-to-day to large-scale incident operations.
To learn more, visit www.drakontas.com
Ryan Seick
Drakontas LLC
+1 215-588-1367
ryan.seick@drakontas.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
DRAGONFORCE QUICK RESPONSE