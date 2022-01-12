ASTERRA Continues Expansion in Japan
ASTERRA hires Yuval Halevy as business development and sales manager to lead their new Japanese office
We are pleased Yuval chose to join ASTERRA in bringing our unique, award-winning leak detection and infrastructure maintenance solutions to Japan”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to a need for next generation solutions for water leak detection and infrastructure maintenance, ASTERRA has elected to open their next office in Japan. They recently hired Yuval Halevy in the role of Japan business development and sales manager; he is based in the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo.
— Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA
“We are pleased Yuval chose to join ASTERRA in bringing our unique, award-winning leak detection and infrastructure maintenance solutions to Japan,” said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. “Yuval has a sincere respect for Japanese culture and a mastery of Japanese language. He aspires to ensure that ASTERRA’s products are quickly implemented in the field through an understanding of the technology. This creates real value to product users and the local population in a wide range of infrastructure maintenance, water leak detection, and disaster prevention programs.”
“ASTERRA solutions are extremely suited to the unique conditions of the Japanese market, which include frequent earthquakes damaging pipelines and the infrastructure of railroads and dams,” Halevy said. “The maturity age has been reached on a significant portion of a major pipeline and the infrastructure of railroads and dams, which when combined with a declining work force, make it imperative to find and implement next-generation solutions for the ongoing infrastructure maintenance.”
In November of 2021, ASTERRA released a new product for railroad maintenance called EarthWorks Rail. More information can be learned by following this link.
For Halevy, this new role with ASTERRA provides an opportunity to use his unique experience as a person who has spent most of his adult life in Japan and is an expert in collaborations for the benefit of the Japanese people. “I have dedicated my career to facilitate and promote business relations and cross-cultural cooperation between Japan and Israel, helping Israeli companies introduce their products to Japan,” said Halevy. “For this reason, joining ASTERRA and taking responsibility for its growing business in Japan was only a natural step for me.”
Halevy has a master’s degree in Japanese studies from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and spent 2 years as a research student at the University of Tokyo. He has nearly 20 years of experience working in Japan and with the Japanese, which includes involvement in Japan-Israel business development, sales, customer service, and project management.
ABOUT ASTERRA
ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides data-driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry. ASTERRA products use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turns this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the key to their mission, to deliver actionable intelligence to advance Earth’s resource resilience. Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 59 countries, saving over 169,280 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 108,339 metric tons, and saving 423,200 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring their products to the next level. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.
