BetterWorld Technology Honored on Real Leaders®️ Top 200 Impact Companies of 2022

BetterWorld Technology to be honored at Global Event on February 24

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REAL LEADERS®️ UNVEILS ITS 200 TOP IMPACT COMPANIES LIST OF 2022

Real Leaders is thrilled to announce the newly selected winners of its 2022 Top Impact Companies from around the world. “Business leaders across the globe are rapidly discovering that to be competitive – and to grow and thrive – they must forgo shortsighted thinking in favor of a farsighted vision that takes into account their company’s social and environmental impact,” said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. “We are excited to welcome new and old companies alike to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community.”

The 2022 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries, including BetterWorld Technology, Traditional Medicinals, Hannon Armstrong and Ocean Brands, as well as Allbirds, Danone, and Warby Parker. SEE IMPACT AWARDS RANKING.

“We take great pride in being recognized by Real Leaders among many other value-aligned peers,” said James F. Kenefick, CEO of BetterWorld Technology. “Our strategic focus as a leader in the Managed IT and the Cyber Security sector has allowed us to support organizations across North America that align with our Benefit Corporation ethos and mission to enable a better world for all."

A virtual ceremony will be held on February 24, 2022 to honor the winners and will feature a keynote from Peter Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and executive founder of Singularity University.

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It’s on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

ABOUT BETTERWORLD TECHNOLOGY

As a founding, Benefit Corporation and technology leader for the past 20 years, the mission at BetterWorld Technology has been to help our customers mission. From disaster recovery, cybersecurity, managed IT services, our custom solutions, and all-inclusive support keep businesses and organizations across the country moving forward. United by a passion for service and excellence, the BetterWorld Technology team is committed both to their success and making it a better world for all.

