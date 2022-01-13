Submit Release
Barbara Rozgonyi Talks 2022 Sales Success Strategies on The Rainmaking Podcast with Scott Love

Sales is changing. Customers are upgrading and updating everything from technology to influence. What does it take to really crush sales quotas in 2022?

Listen in to get tips, tools, and strategies to crush 2022 sales quotas - and upgrade your customer experience.”
— Barbara Rozgonyi, CEO CoryWest Media
CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What does it take to really crush sales quotas in 2022? Sales is changing. Customers are upgrading and updating everything from technology to influence. In a recent interview on “The Rainmaking Podcast with Scott Love” Barbara Rozgonyi talked about 2022 sales success strategies for business development reps [BDRs], account executives, professional service firms, startups, and small businesses. Barbara Rozgonyi is a recognized international digital thought leader and sales performance expert whose crush your sales quota training programs accelerate success for companies and customers.

About The Rainmaking Podcast Show with Scott Love
https://scottlovespeaks.com/podcast
“The Rainmaking Podcast” shows how to get more business, better business, and all the business from clients. The podcast is for professional services firms, law firms, and professional sales people. Listeners discover the secrets of the world’s leading experts in client development, business development, sales, closing, prospecting, networking, negotiation, influence, motivation, and achievement. The show airs on the C-Suite Network and all the popular podcasting platforms including Apple, Spotify, and iHeart Radio.

Scott Love is passionate about inspiring people to reach their full potential in the workplace. He speaks professionally on the topic of positive influence. He is the producer of The Rainmaking Podcast and has produced podcasts since 2009. As a speaker, he delivers over 50 live keynotes annually and has delivered over 600 hours of virtual training presentations (webinars, video training, and audio presentations).

Scott is the author of "Why They Follow: How to Lead with Positive Influence," the co-author of "Rainmaker Confidential," and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Bloomberg, The American Lawyer, Above the Law, The Huffington Post, Selling Power Magazine, Business Insider, and many more. Scott is also the founder of The Attorney Search Group, a legal recruiting firm which places partners in global law firms.

About Barbara Rozgonyi, Sales Performance Expert
https://barbararozgonyi.com
Barbara Rozgonyi leads CoryWest Media, a creative marketing communication consultancy that attracts attention, builds brands, and connects communities. Named after Barbara’s mother and grandmother, CoryWest Media inspires innovation as it fuels growth. Barbara is an international trends speaker with a Scottish / Irish / Hungarian heritage, digital marketing advisor since 2002, and sales leadership guide for all types of teams. With future vision, Barbara began publishing her top-ranked blog, wiredPRworks, in 2006. An early social media advocate, Barbara founded Social Media Club Chicago in 2008. She is a co-author in two best-sellers, "Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars" LinkedIn expert and "Success Secrets of the Online Marketing Superstars" digital PR expert. Featured in Inc.com, Insurance News Net Magazine, MDRT Round the Table, Entrepreneur, TechCrunch, Amex OPEN Forum, HuffingtonPost, ThriveGlobal.com, NBC Chicago, Crains’ Chicago Business, Authority Magazine, and Germany’s FAZ, Barbara is a recognized digital thought leader. Her podcast, Growing Social Now, launched in 2021. She serves on the National Speaker Association Carolinas Chapter’s board of directors as Vice President of Marketing and lives in Charlotte, North Carolina right between the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Atlantic ocean.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, Technology


