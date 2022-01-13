Ergode Extends Operation, Sets Up its 6th Office in Bangalore
Ergode, an INR1,000-crore e-commerce company, with its expertise in brand acquisition and D2C e-tailing is setting up its 6th office in Bellandur, Bangalore.
Now with our presence in Bangalore, we believe we are making all the right moves to get our wheel of change moving in the direction we have planned to grow.”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Texas-based e-commerce company, Ergode, has recently set up its office in Bangalore after overseeing their Mumbai, Kolkata, and Siliguri facilities since 2011. With its D2C and brand aggregation business lines, Ergode, one of the Top 25 sellers in Amazon and acknowledged contributor in Walmart, SEARS, and Newegg among other 25 marketplaces, has been operating from India to manage its 2500+ brand partners for over a decade. The recently awarded “America’s fastest-growing companies, 2021” by Financial Times and “Top Shop” on Faire, Ergode is currently focussing to strengthen its brand aggregation arm with top-notch technical and digital marketing skills.
In alignment with their business objectives, Ergode has recently opened its sixth office in Bellandur, Bangalore.
On the inauguration of the Bangalore office, Ergode founder CEO Rupesh Sanghvi said, “This is a part of our strategic decision that aligns with our growth plan by attracting fresh and smart minds from the ‘Silicon Valley of India.’ We are aiming to build our team of tech mavericks and marketing wizards from the city that has helped iconic brands gain superior leverage. We find ourselves in the neighbourhood of the likes and strongly believe that our Bangalore office will be successful in roping in the right kind of talent we need to grow together as a brand aggregator.”
“We have always been a company with big dreams with innovative approaches to transform them into reality,” added Rupesh. To layout his plans, he said, “India is currently the melting pot of next-generation skill sets. Hence, it makes sense to set up an operation for the nex-gen industry in this country. As a result, when it comes to deciding where we wish to set up shop for our e-commerce business, India becomes the default choice.” “Now with our presence in Bangalore, we believe we are making all the right moves to get our wheel of change moving in the direction we have planned to grow,” he added.
About Ergode :
Ergode, an INR1,000-crore firm, has its expertise in brand acquisition and D2C e-tailing. At present Ergode covers 22 geographical locations to help its sellers go global. The four functions that drive Ergode to meet its customer needs are technology, operation, marketing, and a strong 3PL network
