Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,399 in the last 365 days.

Ergode Extends Operation, Sets Up its 6th Office in Bangalore

Ergode Logo

Ergode - A Global e-tailer

Founder CEO - Rupesh Sanghavi

Founder CEO - Rupesh Sanghavi

Ergode, an INR1,000-crore e-commerce company, with its expertise in brand acquisition and D2C e-tailing is setting up its 6th office in Bellandur, Bangalore.

Now with our presence in Bangalore, we believe we are making all the right moves to get our wheel of change moving in the direction we have planned to grow.”
— Rupesh Sanghavi
BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Texas-based e-commerce company, Ergode, has recently set up its office in Bangalore after overseeing their Mumbai, Kolkata, and Siliguri facilities since 2011. With its D2C and brand aggregation business lines, Ergode, one of the Top 25 sellers in Amazon and acknowledged contributor in Walmart, SEARS, and Newegg among other 25 marketplaces, has been operating from India to manage its 2500+ brand partners for over a decade. The recently awarded “America’s fastest-growing companies, 2021” by Financial Times and “Top Shop” on Faire, Ergode is currently focussing to strengthen its brand aggregation arm with top-notch technical and digital marketing skills.

In alignment with their business objectives, Ergode has recently opened its sixth office in Bellandur, Bangalore.

On the inauguration of the Bangalore office, Ergode founder CEO Rupesh Sanghvi said, “This is a part of our strategic decision that aligns with our growth plan by attracting fresh and smart minds from the ‘Silicon Valley of India.’ We are aiming to build our team of tech mavericks and marketing wizards from the city that has helped iconic brands gain superior leverage. We find ourselves in the neighbourhood of the likes and strongly believe that our Bangalore office will be successful in roping in the right kind of talent we need to grow together as a brand aggregator.”

“We have always been a company with big dreams with innovative approaches to transform them into reality,” added Rupesh. To layout his plans, he said, “India is currently the melting pot of next-generation skill sets. Hence, it makes sense to set up an operation for the nex-gen industry in this country. As a result, when it comes to deciding where we wish to set up shop for our e-commerce business, India becomes the default choice.” “Now with our presence in Bangalore, we believe we are making all the right moves to get our wheel of change moving in the direction we have planned to grow,” he added.

About Ergode :
Ergode, an INR1,000-crore firm, has its expertise in brand acquisition and D2C e-tailing. At present Ergode covers 22 geographical locations to help its sellers go global. The four functions that drive Ergode to meet its customer needs are technology, operation, marketing, and a strong 3PL network

Corporate Communications
Ergode Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Ergode Extends Operation, Sets Up its 6th Office in Bangalore

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.