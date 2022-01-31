Submit Release
Calvary Old Bridge and Bridge Women’s Center present Let’s Talk About LIFE with Guest Speaker Eric Metaxas

OLD BRIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calvary Old Bridge and Bridge Women’s Center invite you to a special evening with Pro-Life Advocate and NY Times Bestselling Author Eric Metaxas at Calvary Old Bridge on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7pm.

Let’s Talk About LIFE will be a night focused on the gift of LIFE and the honor of protecting it as Eric shares a special message followed by a time of Q&A as well as the signing of his new book, Is Atheism Dead? All proceeds for this event will go towards operational and maintenance costs for the second Bridge Women’s Center Mobile Medical Unit arriving May 2022.

Eric Metaxas is a New York Times #1 bestselling author and the host of the Eric Metaxas Radio Show. He speaks to thousands around the U.S. and internationally each year. As a passionate advocate for life, Metaxas believes abortion is “the civil rights, human rights issue of our time.” He is certain that as scientific evidence mounts in support of the personhood of the unborn, the pro-life voice in the public arena will grow increasingly stronger.

The mission of Bridge Women’s Center is to defend the unborn and end the atrocity of abortion, all while bringing women and families to Christ. Since its pioneer voyage in May 2020, over 250 babies have been saved and now a second Mobile Unit will be hitting the streets of New Jersey in May 2022! Bridge Women’s Center also offers insurance and housing programs in addition to many other services supporting women and families FOR LIFE.

For more details or to register for this event visit CCOB.org. Calvary Chapel Old Bridge is located at 123 White Oak Lane in Old Bridge, NJ.

