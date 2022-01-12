Registration is now open for Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients 2022

SMi Group reports: The 6th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference is set to return in May 2022

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the 6th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference, taking place on the 9th and 10th May 2022 in London, UK. The 2022 Conference theme is ensuring product quality and operator safety when manufacturing highly potent compounds

Chair for the conference is industry expert Justin Mason-Home, Owner, Director, HPAPI Project Services Limited.

Interested parties can register for the conference at www.highlypotentapi.com/PR1EIN and take advantage of the early bird offer to save £400 which expires 31st January 2022.

The conference will also bring a cutting-edge panel discussion on Highly Potent APIs in Pharma which will cover:

• How can we ensure compliance with both Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS)?

oCould there be a conflict, and how would we solve it then?

oIs there a business case for containment controls?

• When should engineering controls be employed?

oIs establishing human behavioural controls more important than using PPE?

• How should Risk, Hazard, and Uncertainty be treated in this field?

By attending the conference attendees will have the opportunity to

• Dissect comprehensive hazard assessment and occupational exposure limit determination

• Evaluate the increasing trend toward more potent therapies and the consequences of the changing face of pharma

• Assess engineering containment controls, from isolators and barriers to fully automated lines

• Explore the employment of cleaning validation, organisational controls, and facility as key measure to tackle cross contamination

Building on the success of previous years, SMi’s 6th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference will offer delegates peer-to-peer networking with industry experts including heads and directors of EHS, Occupational Hygiene, Quality Assurance and more!

View the programme and speaker line – up at www.highlypotentapi.com/PR1EIN

About SMi Group:

