5th Việt Nam Rice Festival concludes

VIETNAM, January 12 -  

Lộc Trời Group (LTG) won the first prize in the Vietnamese rice trademark competition. — Photo baotintuc.vn

VĨNH LONG — The 5th Việt Nam Rice Festival wrapped up in the Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long on Monday with "Ngọc Trời Thiên Vương " (LT28) rice of Lộc Trời Group (LTG) winning the first prize of the Vietnamese rice trademark competition.

Co-organised by the Việt Nam Farmers’ Union (VFU), the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Vĩnh Long People's Committee, the festival featured nearly 400 stalls run by 665 businesses and cooperatives. Its theme highlighted sustainable agricultural development.

There were also sideline events such as a workshop on rice products developed under the “One Commune One Product” programme; competitions for Vietnamese rice trademarks and dishes made from rice; and an exhibition on achievements of the Vietnamese rice sector.

Over four days, the festival attracted more than 30,000 visitors.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Phạm Minh Hùng, head of the VFU office in the southern region, praised its important role in boosting rice exports and the production of high-quality rice.

The festival has supported localities and enterprises in implementing their trade promotion solutions in contribution to the realisation of the nation’s goal toward agricultural industrialisation and modernisation, and new-style rural area development, he said. — VNS

