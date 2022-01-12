Market potential of elderly service industry growing fast

VIETNAM, January 12 -

Elderly people are taken care for in Nhân Ái Nursing Centre in Hà Nội. With an increasing number of aging people, Việt Nam has potential in elderly care services. — Photo courtesy of the centre

HÀ NỘI — The increasing demand for services for the elderly has created investment and business opportunities for local and foreign investors.

The Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in HCM City and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) launched the Network for the Development of Business Services for Older Persons in Việt Nam.

According to the VCCI's Elderly Care Service Market Outlook Report in Việt Nam, the country has a promising market for elderly care services, with 20 million potential customers by 2035.

The network was designed as a special forum to connect business stakeholders, explore cooperation and seek opportunities in the development of business services for the growing elderly population in the country.

VCCI Vice President and VCCI HCM City head Võ Tân Thành said: “The increasing demand and more diversified needs of older persons present numerous opportunities for domestic and foreign businesses and investors in Việt Nam."

"Fully recognising the importance and necessity of formulating a network of stakeholders to promote the development of this potential service industry, VCCI, as a representative organisation of the business community to perform the functions of trade and investment promotion in Việt Nam, will strongly and effectively support the network's operation going forward.”

Naomi Kitahara, the UNFPA Representative in Việt Nam shared the same view: “The network is designed to contribute to developing a diverse senior care service industry in terms of types, sizes and fields of operation, meeting the growing needs of older persons, promoting business links and attracting domestic and foreign investors."

"The network also supports the development of human resources with qualifications and skills to work in the senior care service industry. UNFPA is delighted to contribute to the establishment of the network.”

VCCI’s report estimated that the elderly care market in Việt Nam will have an annual growth rate of up to 7 per cent from 2020 to 2027. In the Asia Pacific region, the rate was expected to be up between 7.7 and 14.6 per cent from 2018 to 2022, with a total value of up to US$2 trillion, making it a potential market of great value, the report said.

Bùi Anh Trung, director of Bình Mỹ Nursing Home, said: “There are many opportunities for businesses to participate in the elderly care service field.”

Trung said after the pandemic, all family problems and health perceptions had been changed, especially for the elderly care as children wanted a place to take care of the elderly to ensure safefty, especially in a pandemic.

Trung also said the aging population was increasing in Viêt Nam while the market for nursing homes was currently very small, adding: “Investment opportunities in the construction of nursing homes is of great potential.”

Earlier, Matthew Powell, director of Savills Hà Nội, told local media: “The senior living and medically-assisted living healthcare sector is well-established in many countries globally, where there is a growing elderly population. This sector has evolved to provide a professional and pleasant environment for those that need care, a relief to family caregivers who often do not have a specialised understanding of elderly care or the facilities."

"It has also led to the emergence of an interesting liquid real estate investment opportunity akin to specialised ‘branded residences’ with rental pools or serviced apartments appealing to large investors, developers and individuals.”

Promoting business links and Investment attraction

Considering the financial dependence of the elderly on their children and relatives as a challenge of the market, members of the network said service providers must develop services convincing enough to both the elderly and their descendants, who pay for the services.

For example, a private room in Nhân Ái Nursing Centre or Tuyết Thái Centre in Hà Nội cost more than VNĐ15 million ($750) each, while higher fee will be asked for a room in Thiên Đức Nursing Home or Lotus Nursing Center in HCM City.

The network would create an in-depth forum for partners to exchange, connect and seek co-operation opportunities to promote the development of the elderly care service, as well as improvement the service industry ecosystem for the elderly in Việt Nam.

The network has been developed with technical support from UNFPA and financial support from the Government of Japan through the Project "Mitigating the negative impacts of COVID-19 on vulnerable population groups - Ensuring National Progress to Achieve SDGs in Việt Nam." — VNS