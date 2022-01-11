Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,344 in the last 365 days.

Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov

RUSSIA, January 11 - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.

Mikhail Mishustin congratulated his Kazakh colleague on his new appointment as Prime Minister and wished him every success in executing the important duties of his office.

The two prime ministers emphasised the importance of further efforts to strengthen effective cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in various areas, giving particular attention to stepping up integration within the Eurasian Economic Union.

Mikhail Mishustin also sent a message of congratulations to Alikhan Smailov, in which, in particular, he notes the readiness to boost cooperation in trade, the economy, investment activities, science, engineering, culture and education through joint efforts, and to create conditions conducive to promoting major joint projects in the energy sector, industry, high technology, transport infrastructure and other fields.

You just read:

Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.