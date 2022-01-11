Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov

RUSSIA, January 11 - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.

Mikhail Mishustin congratulated his Kazakh colleague on his new appointment as Prime Minister and wished him every success in executing the important duties of his office.

The two prime ministers emphasised the importance of further efforts to strengthen effective cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in various areas, giving particular attention to stepping up integration within the Eurasian Economic Union.

Mikhail Mishustin also sent a message of congratulations to Alikhan Smailov, in which, in particular, he notes the readiness to boost cooperation in trade, the economy, investment activities, science, engineering, culture and education through joint efforts, and to create conditions conducive to promoting major joint projects in the energy sector, industry, high technology, transport infrastructure and other fields.