Pluto7 this week announced its latest feather in its cap with its fifth Google Cloud Specialization in Data Management
Pluto7 has proven its expertise and success in building customer solutions in the data management field using Google Cloud technology.
Pluto7 is a Google Cloud Premier Partner with five specializations including specializations in Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Application Development, Marketing Analytics, and now Data Management. Pluto7 was also awarded Partner of the Year in Data Analytics in 2019 by Google Cloud. Pluto7 has demonstrated its distinguished expertise in data management with a unique focus on supply chain network optimization allowing Pluto7 to continue solving customers' complex, domain-centric problems with AI/ML solutions.
— Derrick Thompson, Global Head of Partner Differentiation, Google Cloud
Pluto7 is a Smart Analytics solutions company focused on accelerating business transformation with tailored solutions in retail, CPG, manufacturing, automotive, energy, healthcare, and education. With it’s customer-centric approach, Pluto7 aims to understand the various data challenges and silos that enterprises encounter. Pluto7 has had the great opportunity of leveraging its solutions to build more robust methods of mastering multiple data streams and managing the data inputs and outputs for enterprises around the world.
With Pluto7’s AI-driven solutions, customers now have the ability to master their data in a streamlined and sophisticated manner. One that takes into consideration the various hierarchies and structures already in place while leaning into the unique goals and innovations that the customer is looking to accomplish. Pluto7’s modus operandi is to constantly tap into inventive ways of managing and optimizing the complex data streams that configure within the supply chain.
Data Helps Steer Today’s Supply Chains...
Supply chain disruption all over the world and throughout the pandemic has increased the need to manage various domains by bridging the gap between multiple data streams so that customers can build consistent workflows that avoid redundancy as they expand and scale across their supply chains. Companies are striving to reach more intelligent processes and accurate prediction-based insights, but managing all of the information across systems takes time away from more valuable activities. This need for consistent, clean, and convenient methods of accessing and managing data is growing and, as a result, bringing supply chain planning to the forefront of enterprise operations.
“With customers looking for more revolutionary and innovative solutions with AI, the underlying foundation with data management becomes the key critical component to solve their problem. As we look forward, expert data management with well defined MLOps and DataOps is synonymous with solving critical supply chain and customer experience problems for enterprises.” - Manju Devadas, CEO, Pluto7
What does it mean for a partner to be specialized?
When you see a Google Cloud partner with a Specialization, it indicates the partner’s proficiency and experience with Google Cloud in that specific area. Pluto7 is recognized by Google Cloud as a data management specialist with deep technical capabilities. The organization that receives this distinction, demonstrates their ability to lead a customer through the entire AI journey. Pluto7 designs, builds, migrates, tests, and operates industry-specific solutions for its customers.
"It's exciting to see how Pluto7 is leveraging its investment in Google Cloud to differentiate its business and bring thoughtful solutions to market,” said Derrick Thompson, Global Head of Partner Differentiation, Google Cloud. “Achieving this specialization demonstrates Pluto7’s proven expertise and success in creating data management solutions using Google Cloud technologies.”
Pluto7 has a plethora of previous experience in deploying accelerated solutions and custom applications in data management, machine learning, and AI. The many proven success stories from industry leaders like ABinBev, Levi Strauss, Cisco, Schlumberger, California Design Den, Hero Motors, TVS, Stelco, USC, ULTA, and many more are publically available on Pluto7’s website. These customers have leveraged Pluto7 and Google Cloud technology to see tangible and transformative results.
If you would like to begin your AI journey, Pluto7 recommends starting with a discovery workshop. This workshop is co-driven by Pluto7 and Google Cloud to understand business pain points and set up a strategy to begin solving. Visit the website at www.pluto7.com and contact us to get started today!
