MGTO inspects licensed establishments under its supervision for venue code posting

MACAU, January 11 - In accord with Health Bureau’s requirement of venue code posting, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has promptly sent written notifications to inform the licensed establishments concerned under its supervision, including hotel establishments, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, saunas and massage parlours, health clubs and karaoke lounges. The above establishments are required to post venue codes and actively remind individuals upon admission to scan the venue codes through their mobile app of Macao Health Code for itinerary record.

MGTO has unfolded inspections at certain establishments to ensure that their venue codes are posted properly. The Office also reminded the establishments once again to comply with the pandemic prevention measures rigorously and pay close attention to the latest pandemic situation. MGTO called for the above licensed establishments under its supervision to follow the latest requirement by the Health Bureau and post their venue codes by 15 January. MGTO will assist establishments which have difficulty in downloading or printing venue codes.

Promoting the latest pandemic prevention measure among visitors

MGTO will continue to patrol and inspect various licensed establishments under its supervision to ensure the implementation of venue codes and other pandemic prevention measures, reminding them to make corresponding arrangements in scrupulous compliance with pertinent guidelines issued by Health Bureau.

In addition, MGTO is publicizing the latest pandemic prevention measure among visitors to Macao via different channels, while joining hands with residents in supporting pandemic prevention in Macao, with the hope for understanding and cooperation of residents and visitors.

For the latest information about Macao’s pandemic situation and prevention, please visit the Special Webpage against Epidemics: https://www.ssm.gov.mo/PreventCOVID-19.