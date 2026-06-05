15th Food Safety Week on “Technological Supervision of Food Safety Progress” inaugurated

MACAU, June 5 - The “15th Food Safety Week” was inaugurated today (5 June) with its first event, the “Food Safety Forum” under the theme of “Technological Supervision of Food Safety Progress”, attracting over 330 government and sector representatives. The sharing of innovative applications and practical experiences of smart technology in the field of food safety supervision by representatives from food safety regulatory departments in the Mainland, Hong Kong, and Macao further strengthened regional technical exchange and enhanced the effectiveness of food safety supervision. The forum also facilitated Macao’s food sector having a deeper understanding of the latest regional food safety regulatory trends, promoting standardised management within the sector.

Deepening regional exchanges and mutual learning to advance food safety technology

The forum focused on the practical applications and future development of cutting-edge technologies in food safety supervision. Experts from the China National Center for Food Safety Risk Assessment (CFSA), Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation, and Centre for Food Safety of Hong Kong were invited to share their experiences in applying artificial intelligence, remote monitoring, and other technologies to daily supervision, demonstrating how technology can accurately identify high-risk segments and enhance decision-making efficiency. An interactive exchange session was held at the venue to promote mutual exchange of regional experiences. In addition, the forum attendees were given an overview of Macao’s current state of regulation concerning establishments of takeaway activities. The core principle of healthy diet “less oil, more beans, and more milk” was also shared to promote the idea of incorporating healthy eating concepts in daily lives.

The forum aimed to deepen multilateral exchanges and cooperation in the field of food safety, in order for attendees to learn from the examples of accurate prediction and optimised food safety decision-making in various regions as a result of the widespread application of technology and big data, promoting the enhancement of the effectiveness of food safety supervision through technology. It also created opportunities for local food sector professionals to better grasp the latest developments in regional food safety supervision, driving the sector to improve food safety management and move towards high-quality development.

A series of activities to raise public awareness of the importance of jointly safeguarding food safety in Macao

The “Food Safety Week” also invites members of the public to actively participate in a series of activities organised for them, including a dedicated public talk on “Safe and Healthy Eating” on 6 June; a concurrent speaking tour on “5 Key Points for Food Safety in Summer” facing associations and schools (by appointment); and the “Food Safety and Cool Summer” promotional activities from 12 to 18 June. These activities are aimed to encourage collaboration among the “government, businesses, academia, and associations” to jointly safeguard food safety in Macao. For details, the public can visit the Food Safety Information website at www.iam.gov.mo/foodsafety or call 2833 8181 for enquiries.