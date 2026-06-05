"Internal Seminar of the São Paulo Life Sciences Delegation" Held Exploring Latin American Pharmaceutical Market Opportunities and Assisting Enterprises to Go Global, Facilitating the Signing of 5 Co-operation Projects

MACAU, June 5 - To deepen exchanges and co-operation between Macao and Latin America in the bio-pharmaceutical and Greater Health sectors, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR Government organised the São Paulo Life Sciences Delegation to participate in the "Internal Seminar of the São Paulo Life Sciences Delegation" (hereinafter referred to as the "Seminar") on May 30 (local time in São Paulo, Brazil), and facilitated the signing of five co-operation projects, helping Macao enterprises expand into the South American market.

Promoting Exchanges and Co-operation Among Members, Building a Professional Pathway for Enterprises to Expand Globally to South America

During the Seminar, IPIM President Che Weng Keong, Associate Vice President of the Macau University of Science and Technology Zhu Yizhun, Dean of the Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute (ZUMRI) Chen Guokai, representatives of the Service Centre for Economy and Trade between China and Portuguese/Spanish-speaking countries(CECPS), the Macau Association of Banks, and the Macau Lawyers Association shared insights respectively on Macao's business environment and the advantages of the China-Portuguese-speaking countries platform, Macao's industry-academia-research technology innovation development and transformation, and Macao's financial and legal services. They conducted an in-depth analysis of how to leverage Macao to integrate China-Brazil resources and build a professional implementation pathway and feasible co-operation models for Big Health enterprises from the Chinese mainland to go global to South America. Nearly 30 delegation members engaged in lively discussions and exchanges on topics such as Macao's support policies for the bio-pharmaceutical and Big Health industries, the Hengqin-Macao cross-border synergy mechanism, and the advantages, connection channels, and implementation value of Macao's China-Portuguese-speaking countries platform in China-Brazil pharmaceutical co-operation.

At the Seminar, delegation members signed five co-operation agreements with local Brazilian medical institutions, academic research institutions, higher education institutions, and pharmaceutical companies, covering areas such as Macao pharmaceutical exports, traditional Chinese medicine, health foods, and monitoring and testing.

Visiting FCE Pharma to Explore Setting up Macao Pavilions Next Year

The delegation visited the "2026 FCE Pharma (International Technology Exhibition for the Pharmaceutical Industry)" on June 1 (local time), learning about industry trends, advanced technologies, and successful co-operation cases, and engaging in exchanges with exhibitors to explore practical co-operation models. IPIM President Che Weng Keong also discussed with the organisers the arrangement for Macao's bio-pharmaceutical and Big Health enterprises to set up exhibitions next year, receiving positive feedback from the organisers.

In addition, the delegation also visited Chinese-funded financial institutions and business associations, as well as local cardiovascular medical centres and high-end medical diagnostic and laboratory institutions in Brazil.

FCE Pharma Provides an International Exchange Platform for the Industry

The "2026 FCE Pharma (International Technology Exhibition for the Pharmaceutical Industry)" covers an exhibition area of 40,000 square metres, bringing together approximately 600 exhibitors from around the world, with over 25,000 professional visitors attending. Since its first edition in 1996, it has attracted hundreds of exhibitors from dozens of countries worldwide each year. It is the largest and most international benchmark exhibition in the pharmaceutical industry in South America, covering the entire industry chain from raw materials to finished products, providing an important platform for international exchange and business opportunity connections for the industry.