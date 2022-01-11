Prime Minister extends deepest condolences over the loss of President of the European Parliament David Sassoli

LITHUANIA, January 11 - Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė extends her deepest condolences over the loss of President of the European Parliament David Sassoli.

‘I was deeply saddened to hear about the loss of the President of the European Parliament and a great European David Sassoli. David will always be remembered as a fighter for a strong, resilient, and value-based European Union. His relentless efforts to seek effective and modernised EU institutions will inspire many of us to continue his important work. I have the most profound memories of meeting David Sassoli. Myself and my fellow citizens will always remember his words of encouragement and strong support whenever my country faced multiple challenges – from the security challenges to the instrumentalisation of migration on the EU’s eastern borders. On behalf of the Lithuanian Government, I would like to extend the deepest condolences to David Sassoli’s family and friends, and to all members of the European Parliament. Let the inspiring legacy of David Sassoli’s work be a source of strength in this difficult moment for his family, friends, and for all Europeans,’ reads the Prime Minister’s letter of condolences.