Palo Alto, Morgan Hill Superior Courthouses to resume in-person services

(Subscription required) On Jan. 18, the Morgan Hill courthouse, which partially reopened for criminal trials in 2021, will reopen for all criminal calendars and it will resume in-person services in the clerk’s office. “Reopening courthouses will help us do the Court’s business, resolve backlogs, increase access, and minimize crowding for our courthouses and clerk’s offices,” Zayner continued. “Wherever possible, we anticipate maintaining these online and virtual service enhancements, which have proven to increase access to justice while minimizing exposure to COVID-19.”

