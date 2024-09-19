Submit Release
DVRO Triggers Presumption of Unfitness for Child Custody Even if Consented to—C.A.

Div. Three of the First District Court of Appeal has held that after issuing a domestic violence restraining order against a father—although it was pursuant to a stipulation—a judge was statutorily obliged to determine whether the presumption against awarding custody to the restrained person had been overcome before declaring, in a subsequent proceeding, that the parents would continue to share custody.

