DVRO Triggers Presumption of Unfitness for Child Custody Even if Consented to—C.A.

Div. Three of the First District Court of Appeal has held that after issuing a domestic violence restraining order against a father—although it was pursuant to a stipulation—a judge was statutorily obliged to determine whether the presumption against awarding custody to the restrained person had been overcome before declaring, in a subsequent proceeding, that the parents would continue to share custody.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.