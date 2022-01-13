PUR Cold-Pressed Juice Celebrates it's 2nd Anniversary

We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our small team that makes everyone feel like family.” — Brian Metzger

EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El Paso, Texas–

PUR Cold Pressed juice has recently marked it’s 2nd anniversary, a milestone which has seen the cold pressed juice company grow from a small local juice shop to a nationally distributed and recognized cold pressed juice brand.

PUR has grown from a locally owned and run juicer to a national e-commerce company while staying true to its foundational values by keeping everything fresh, local, and responsible. PUR uses 100% fresh, raw ingredients, has no preservatives, is Gluten Free and Vegan. The company only uses BPA-free plastic bottles, and it’s unique cold-pressed process ensures less waste.

Since acquiring the business in 2019, PUR has grown sales by over 600%, while maintaining its commitment to being the most fresh and delicious cold pressed juice brand, with a Google rating of 4.9.

Cold-pressed juices have a higher nutrient and enzyme content because they are never heated, using less processing, and creating less waste. PUR juices contain no preservatives, no added sugars (except the lemonade, which uses natural agave to sweeten), and are all vegan (including vegan protein and collagen) as well as gluten-free. PUR takes great care of what’s in its products as well as taste and flavor combinations. PUR is juiced at the source, near to the farms where the fruits & vegetables are grown. As such, PUR maintains optimal freshness in all its products.

Company representative Brian Metzger remarked, “We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our small team that makes everyone feel like family.”

PUR is female-owned & founded, and is comprised of a multicultural and bilingual team. The #PURFAM receives wages that are higher than the industry average and offers benefits such as retirement plans and generous vacation for all employees. It is important that employees are treated like family.



---

PUR Cold-Pressed Juice is 100% natural, vegan, and preservative-free juice produced in Monterrey, Mexico. PUR is committed to supporting the local community by sourcing ingredients nearby, honoring the integrity of quality ingredients, and using seasonal fruits and vegetables as much as possible. PUR Cold-Pressed Juice offers individual juices, shots, elixirs, cleanses, and packs.