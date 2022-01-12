Founders Legal® promotes Attorney David Pierce to Partner

David Pierce, Partner at Founders Legal Founders Legal

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate, Data Privacy, and Intellectual Property law firm, Founders Legal® has named attorney David Pierce as partner.

David brings an energetic and innovative spirit to the firm with a proven background in corporate law and technology sales. David focuses his practice in helping high-growth SaaS companies navigate challenges such as building out foundational governance, negotiating intellectual property licensing deals, facilitating commercial transactions, raising capital, and consummating strategic exits.

“There are many great business and corporate attorneys, but very few provide the strategic value and insight that David has cultivated through years of technology sales and legal experience,” stated Andrei Tsygankov, Co-founder and Partner at Founders Legal. “David has proven time and time again his expertise and commitment to his clients, making him an invaluable asset for any company experiencing rapid growth and expansion.”

David is also deeply committed to empowering and supporting diversity and inclusion within Atlanta’s startup scene. He regularly lectures at various accelerators, including two of its most prominent diversity-and inclusion programs: Atlanta Tech Village’s It Takes a Village program and Georgia Statue University’s Main Street Entrepreneurs Seed Fund. In addition, David provides pro bono work for organizations such as University for Parents, a division of Atlanta Cares, as well as domestic violence outreach and autism education.

Founders Legal (Bekiares Eliezer LLP) is a boutique Corporate, Data Privacy, and Intellectual Property Law Firm, representing thousands of businesses nationwide. The firm offers a specialized focus on businesses providing software-as-a-service (Saas), enterprise software, advanced technologies, and information technologies (IT). For more information about Founders Legal and their services, please visit www.FoundersLegal.com.