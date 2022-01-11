Submit Release
Game and Fish seeks public input on mule deer herds near Cody

Join us in Powell Jan. 24 or in Cody Jan. 27

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host two public meetings to discuss mule deer management in the Upper Shoshone mule deer herd unit (Hunt Areas 110-115) and the Clarks Fork herd (Hunt Areas 105, 106, 109).

Meeting times are as follows:

Date Community  Location Time
Jan. 24 Powell Northwest College, Yellowstone Conference Center, Rooms 105 and 106, 331 W. 7th St. 6-8 p.m.
Jan. 27 Cody Cody Club Room, 1240 Beck Ave 6-8 p.m. 
During the meetings, Game and Fish biologists will present information relating to the health and status of each herd, changes in the herds since management changes occurred three years ago and future management options. Participants will then have an opportunity to discuss the outlined options and their impact and provide feedback related to the short-term management of these mule deer herds.    

In 2019, seasons were shortened after consideration of biological data, harvest data and diverse public feedback. “Three years ago we asked the public to weigh in on some major season changes,” said Cody area Wildlife Biologist Tony Mong. “We invite the public to attend a local meeting to learn about how the mule deer populations around Cody and Powell have responded to those changes and how to move forward based on this information.”

These meetings will be held in addition to the regularly scheduled season-setting meetings in March to discuss potential proposed changes to hunting seasons.  At this time, no changes to the seasons affecting these two deer herds are proposed; however, feedback from these meetings will be used in the development of 2022 season proposals.  

- WGFD -

 

