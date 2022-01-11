Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on Effective Lead-Generating Social Media Content Strategy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing released a guide to help businesses find effective lead-generating social media content strategies. There has been an evolving and increasing usage for businesses to market their products and services online. Social media marketing also allows a company to get a deeper connection with its customers.
Advertising a company has become easier with the usage of social media. There are several factors to consider for getting an engaged audience that can turn into actual leads with an intentional social media strategy.
Identifying a marketing goal is crucial to understanding how one should be advertising on social media. The following can be considered when coming up with goals:
• Is there a specific revenue goal?
• How many leads is the company capable of handling?
• How many of these leads need to convert and become customers to meet the revenue goals?
• Is there a particular item or service that wants to be sold more?
Knowing the target audience can help tailor the social media strategy to keep them interested and wanting to purchase the product or service. This can be broken down by gender, occupation, age, hobbies, or any other criteria that the clients have in common.
The Beacon Media + Marketing guide lists several social media platforms that can be used to boost the reach and generate leads. The top platforms that can help bring a business to the next level are:
• Facebook
• Instagram
• Twitter
• LinkedIn
• Pinterest
• YouTube
The easiest way to ensure a reliable and consistent posting strategy is met is to create a social media content calendar. There are a few primary components to have on the calendar.
• Maintain the right balance of posting
• Use a variety of content types
• Always include a visual
• Have a messaging plan
Creating a social media graphics template helps make each post visually attractive and on-brand. This is most effective on Instagram and Pinterest. Businesses can use a program like Canva to create graphics, include logos, and create a photo gallery.
Beacon Media + Marketing digs deep when helping clients discover their brand. The digital marketing company can help with creating and executing social media content strategies. People interested in growing their business through social media can access the Beacon Media + Marketing website for more information.
Adrienne Wilkerson
Adrienne Wilkerson
Beacon Media and Marketing
