Aquablue Set To Achieve Record Year In 2022 Fueled By Traction of Its Enterprise Communications Model

Overperforms on 2021 projections and boosts leadership team to support momentum of its “Design-to-Perform” model adoption by Enterprise customers

RAMSEY, NJ, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AQUABLUE, LLC, (“Aquablue”), a leading integrated telecommunications provider specializing in enterprise communications, announced its 2021 results and subsequent executive promotions across functions reflecting a year of record company growth and performance. Overperforming on 2021 projections, Aquablue increased its year-to-year revenue by 34% and expanded its team by 67%, bolstering leadership organically to build on the success of its Designed-to-Perform model.

Delivering differentiated white-glove Network Operations Center (NOC) capabilities, Aquablue responds to rising enterprise demand for increased customization and end-to-end accountability in network services. Through the pandemic-driven surge in remote work, enterprises are faced with mounting complex network requirements for performance and monitoring. Aquablue navigates those complexities, solving network design issues and delivering the highest levels of results and oversight.

“2021 validates that enterprises rely on our model for performance and continuity. It also highlights why our commitment to assemble our industry experts is our core differentiator and the fuel of our success,” says Chris Marino, Chief Executive Officer of Aquablue. “Our team has proven that our customers come before themselves and to never fail—ever.”

Driving Aquablue’s expansion and effective immediately, Jim Erickson, formerly Senior Vice President of Sales, has been named Chief Commercial Officer, heading sales and marketing to ensure continued record-breaking revenue growth.

Marino comments, “I am so proud to entrust Jim—one of the most successful business development executives in the industry—with this new role. His insight and commitment to grow Aquablue as a whole are invaluable.” Jim Erickson says: “With the ever evolving landscape in today’s communications market, AQUABLUE continues to differentiate itself with service and support. While most firms are focusing on adding additional products to drive revenue, we have a singular focus allowing us to exceed our customers expectations.”

Tamir Barsik is promoted to Chief Operating Officer, responsible for managing and leading all day-to-day engineering, operations, network operations, client support, and IT.

“I had always known how successful Aquablue would be. I’m thrilled to take on all responsibilities that come with my new role,” comments Tamir. “As we continue to hit our goals ahead of schedule, we know our hard work is paying off.” Marino adds: “Tamir is the heart and soul of Aquablue. His work ethic, expertise, and in-depth technical knowledge— with his ability to identify and fix complex issues in the most simple, explainable way—are what make us all better. This all adds to why Aquablue is a leader in enterprise service and support in the industry.”

Other promotions include:

- Joe Sestito as Senior Vice President of Service Delivery

- Gary Prestipino as Senior Vice President of Sales

- Byron Pollard as Vice President of Network Operations

- Hui Jin as Director of Finance

- Carli Castellano as Senior Marketing Manager

- Bernie Carp as Operations and Service Delivery Coordinator



ABOUT AQUABLUE, LLC

Aquablue is a leading integrated telecommunications provider delivering a new service model to respond to enterprises’ most complex connectivity needs. Designed-to-Perform, our solutions integrate bespoke infrastructure engineering, cost optimization intelligence and centralized management.

With decades of experience, Aquablue has designed and developed network solutions for the optimal procurement of mission-critical connectivity. Serving customers in healthcare, financial services, media and content, government, education, and large enterprises, Aquablue provides customized network design, deployment and account services to drive the highest levels of performance for customers. For more information, visit aquabluenetwork.com.