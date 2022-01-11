Attorney General Schmitt Recaps Successful 2021
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released his “AGO in Review,” a recap of the work that the Attorney General’s Office completed throughout 2021.
In the summer, the Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit filed charges against Alice Weiss for the 2004 murder of James Summer in Jefferson County. The Cold Case Unit was launched in December 2020.
The Missouri Attorney General’s Safer Streets Initiative that Attorney General Schmitt launched in 2019 has been extremely successful in 2021 at eradicating crime throughout the state. Since its inception, Special Assistant United States Attorneys in the Safer Streets Initiative have pursued 649 charges against 389 defendants. So far, there have been 134 guilty pleas or supervised release revocations secured, preventing them from continuing to place Missourians in danger.
A quick breakdown of the year by section can be found below. Consumer Protection In 2021, the Consumer Protection Section:
- Filed 41 total actions
- Obtained $17,342,241.90 in judgments/settlements for the State of Missouri
- Recovered $13,365,467.61 in restitution for Missouri citizens
Medicaid Fraud In 2021, the Medicaid Fraud Section:
- Handled 14 civil settlements that totaled $4,184,062.61
- Obtained 26 indictments and 7 convictions
- Filed 39 abuse and neglect cases
Governmental Affairs In 2021, the Governmental Affairs Section:
- Closed a total of 1,026 matters, including:
- 708 closed litigation cases and agency representation matters
- 273 closed Sunshine complaints
- Reduced backlog of cases by over 33%
Labor In 2021, the Labor Section:
- Closed a total of 4.647 matters
- Obtained 3,475 dismissals in Second Injury Fund cases and 83 dismissals in Central Accident Reporting Office cases. Those dismissals represent a total of $9,095,493.50 in savings for the SIF and a total of $1,186,197.73 in savings for the CARO.
- Filed 35 new criminal cases and obtained 13 guilty pleas in prosecuting violations of the workers compensation act
- Collected $252,232 in penalties and restitution
Financial Services In 2021, the Financial Services Section:
- Obtained 882 judgments modifying existing child support orders, ensuring Missouri children get the correct amount as stipulated by Missouri Supreme Court guidelines
- Processed over $12 million in payments
- Closed a total of 2,404 matters.
Criminal Appeals In 2021, the Criminal Appeals Section, which handles appeals of all felony convictions across the State of Missouri:
- Opened 500 new cases
- Closed out 695 cases
- Filed briefs in 761 cases
- Argued numerous cases to the Missouri Supreme Court and Courts of Appeals
Litigation In 2021, the Litigation Section:
- Closed a total of 217 matters and opened 212 new files
- Obtained numerous dismissals and summary judgment decisions in favor of the state
- Obtained numerous jury verdicts in favor of the state