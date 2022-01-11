Apply now for Pere Marquette youth wingshooting clinic, pheasant hunt

GRAFTON, ILLINOIS, January 11 - Young hunters between the ages of 10 and 17 can apply now for the Pere Marquette Youth Wingshooting Clinic and Pheasant Hunt scheduled for Saturday, March 5 at Pere Marquette State Park in Jersey County.

The Pere Marquette youth clinic and hunt have been popular late winter/early spring additions to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' wingshooting and youth pheasant hunting programs.

Young hunters will participate in a wingshooting clinic during the morning taught by instructors certified by the National Sporting Clays Association and IDNR. Young hunters will advance their wingshooting skills while practicing safe shotgun handling and operation.

The pheasant hunt will take place during the afternoon. Participants must have successfully completed an approved hunter safety course and have a valid hunting license. Participants are required to observe current guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Permits for the Pere Marquette Youth Pheasant Hunt are available through IDNR's Controlled Pheasant Hunting Internet Reservation System. Hunters should review Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Information and Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Regulations on the website prior to applying.

To navigate to the controlled pheasant hunting website from dnr.illinois.gov:

Click on "Controlled Pheasant Hunting" from the drop-down menu under the "Hunt/Trap" button the homepage toolbar.

Select the box labeled "Click Here for Applications," then choose "Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunts."

Complete the online form. Choose "IYPH - Pere Marquette (Mar 5)" when prompted to "Select Area" in Part 2 of the form.

More than a dozen co-sponsors are assisting with the events by providing funding for clay targets, target and field shot shells, and lunch for participants. Through the assistance of some of their members, co-sponsors also provide bird dogs, bird dog handlers, and hunting guides.

Co-sponsors include Alwerdt's Pheasant Farm, Altamont; Bollini Taxidermy; Channel-Seedsmanship At Work; Clemens Insurance; Ducks Unlimited, Jersey County Chapter; Friends of Pere Marquette State Park; Fur Takers of America; Green Roof Kennels; the Illinois Federation of Outdoor Resources; the Illinois National Shoot-To-Retrieve Field Trial Association; Migratory Waterfowl; the National Wild Turkey Federation, Midwest Gobblers Chapter; Pfister Seed Co.; Quail Forever, Illinois Pioneer Chapter; Todd Parish, attorney at law; Ward Financial Services; Whitworth-Horn-Goetten Insurance Agency; and Winchester/Olin.