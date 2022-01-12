Vision Risk Management Services Converts to ClaimPilot’s State-of-the-Art Claims Management Platform
Upgrade by New York third-party administrator ensures robust functionality and operational efficiencies for clients
Our decision to switch claims management software is rooted in Vision Risk Management Services’ dedication to providing our valued clients with innovative solutions for claims management”SMITHTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Risk Management Services, a leading third-party claims administrator licensed in New York, today announced the completion of the company’s conversion to ClaimPilot’s innovative cloud-based claims management software. The automation and streamlining of many operational processes further elevate Vision Risk Management Services’ management of Workers’ Compensation, general liability, no-fault and property damage claims for self-insured entities and insurance carriers.
— Al Levy, president and CEO
ClaimPilot’s state-of-the-art claims management platform provides workflow automation, custom reporting, real-time analytics and ongoing support from an experienced team of responsive experts. Workflows are seamlessly automated through streamlined digitized processes that create, track and share documents and execute expeditious data exchanges. Reserves are tracked and adjusted through the system, eliminating concerns about potential financial penalties. Best-in-class financial reports generate finely detailed reports. Built-in administrative, physical and technical cybersecurity safeguards fundamental to the platform protect data transmission security, authentication, access control, audit control and integrity.
“Our decision to switch claims management software is rooted in Vision Risk Management Services’ dedication to providing our valued clients with innovative solutions for claims management,” said Al Levy, president and CEO of Vision Risk Management Services. “ClaimPilot’s robust functionality seamlessly automates claims processing, generates custom reporting and elevates service capabilities that further differentiate our company.”
“We worked closely with Al and his team to upgrade their user experience with easy-to-use functionality and customized reporting,” added Rick Morgan, account executive at ClaimPilot. “As a result of our collaboration, Vision Risk Management Services is well positioned to service its claims management clients with the utmost level of efficiency, responsiveness and accuracy.”
ClaimPilot’s highly secure software, ease of use, robust functionality, to-the-penny accuracy and software reliability increase operational, employee and time efficiencies for both Vision Risk Management Services and the self-insured entities and insurance carriers it serves. In addition to industry-leading functionality and features, ClaimPilot’s real-time analytics provide the granular information companies need to make timely, informed business decisions.
ABOUT VISION RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES
vrmanagementservices.com
New York-based Vision Risk Management Services offers complete third-party claims administration that positions the company as an industry leader in quality, expertise and technology. Vision Risk Management Services provides a comprehensive claims management program facilitated by technological tools that focus on accuracy, efficiency and customizations to meet the needs of self-insured entities and insurance carriers. Transparent claims data eliminates communication barriers that can hinder the success of a TPA program, and rich, accurate reporting and real-time analytics enable informed decision-making.
ABOUT CLAIMPILOT
claimpilot.com
Texas-based ClaimPilot is a cloud-based claims management platform for third-party administrators, independent adjusters and self-insured entities. ClaimPilot provides the ease of use, robust functionality and comprehensive features required to efficiently manage claims, including Lloyd’s Reporting, Xactimate® integration, comprehensive financial and management reporting, Workers’ Compensation functionality and custom API integrations. ClaimPilot supports claims adjudication for Workers’ Compensation, property, general liability, cargo and automotive. The company’s impressive 99% retention rate is rooted in its legendary customer support.
Al Levy
Vision Risk Management Services
+1 631-499-4000
