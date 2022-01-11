Submit Release
SCDCA to Represent Consumer Interest in Kiawah Island Utility, Inc. Filing

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) intervened to represent the interests of consumers as the Public Service Commission (PSC) evaluates a utility rate increase request filed by Kiawah Island Utility, Inc. The company is looking to increase monthly water and sewer charges for customers living on Kiawah Island.

Kiawah Island Utility, Inc. is requesting to increase their annual operating revenues by approximately 14.1%. They are also requesting rate increases for residential customers ranging from 5.2% to 28.41% depending on service type. Kiawah Island Utility, Inc. says the rise in rates and annual operating revenues will cover additional construction, upgrades and increased purchased water costs it has incurred since its last rate case in 2019. To read the filing and see all rate increases requested, click here. SCDCA’s petition to intervene can be found here.

Consumers have a few options on how they can get involved. If you are a customer of Kiawah Island Utility Inc. and are interested in testifying, a public hearing is scheduled for March 21. In order to testify, you must sign up by Friday, March 18 at 4 p.m. You can sign up to speak by calling (803) 896-5133, emailing communications@psc.sc.gov or filling out this survey. If you would like to intervene as a party to participate in all aspects of the rate case, the deadline is February 14.

As the consumer advocate, SCDCA can intervene in utility ratemaking before the PSC and serves to advocate for the interest of consumers, ie: those purchasing utility services for a personal, family or household purpose. As a part of SCDCA’s mission to educate the public, this information is distributed to make South Carolinians aware of this case and its potential impact on their lives.

 

About SCDCA

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free in SC: 1 (800) 922-1594.

